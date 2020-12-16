Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles By Riley Cardoza 1 hour ago Courtesy Krystal Nielson/Instagram 10 9 / 10 Feeling Festive Nielson posed by the Christmas tree in her pink “outfit of the night” in December 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous — Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More More News