Pregnancies

Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles

By
Pregnant Krystal Nielson Baby Bump in Pink Dress in Front of Christmas Tree
 Courtesy Krystal Nielson/Instagram
10
9 / 10
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Feeling Festive

Nielson posed by the Christmas tree in her pink “outfit of the night” in December 2020.

Back to top