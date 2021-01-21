Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles By Riley Cardoza January 21, 2021 Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram 23 21 / 23 Fist Pump In a January 2021 selfie, Nielson showed her bare bump in a pink sports bra. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News