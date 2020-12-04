Pregnancies

Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles

By
Krystal Nielson's Baby Bump
 Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram
7
7 / 7
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Mirror, Mirror

Nielson’s “boobs were really hurting” at 21 weeks before she sized up her bra.

Back to top