Pregnancies

Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles

By
BiP Krystal Nielson Pregnancy Baby Bump Blue Sports Bra 22 Weeks
 Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram
10
10 / 10
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Progress Report

Nielson marked “22 weeks” in a blue sports bra and black leggings in a December 2020 mirror selfie.

Back to top