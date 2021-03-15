Pregnancies

Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles

By
Krystal Nielson Does Ab Training at 8 Months Pregnant
 Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram
53
53 / 53
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Stomach Strength

Nielson showed how she trained her abs at eight months pregnant in March 2021.

Back to top