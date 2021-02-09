Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles By Riley Cardoza February 9, 2021 Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram 30 30 / 30 Sweet Snack Nielson squatted with weights in a February 2021 workout. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News