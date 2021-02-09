Pregnancies

Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles

By
'BiP' Bump Album! See Krystal Nielson's Pregnancy Pics at 30 Weeks
 Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram
29
28 / 29
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

The Big 3-0

“Officially 30 weeks today!” the former reality star went on to caption a mirror selfie at the time.

Back to top