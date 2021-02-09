'BiP' Bump Album! See Krystal Nielson's Pregnancy Pics at 30 Weeks

Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram 29 28 / 29 The Big 3-0 “Officially 30 weeks today!” the former reality star went on to caption a mirror selfie at the time. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News