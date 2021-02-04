'BiP' Bump Album! See Krystal Nielson's Pregnancy Pics at 30 Weeks

Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Miles Bowles By Riley Cardoza February 4, 2021 Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram 28 28 / 28 The Big 3-0 “Officially 30 weeks today!” the former reality star went on to caption a mirror selfie at the time. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News