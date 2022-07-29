Amanda Stanton

The then-single mom of two brought daughters Kinsley (born in 2012) and Charlie (born in 2014) on season 20 of The Bachelor to meet Ben Higgins during her hometown date in 2016. (She shares the girls with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.)

“If I could go back, I would have probably done it a little bit different for sure. I just explained that this is my good friend, and I had been away for a few weeks, so it was kind of a weird situation,” Stanton, who was eliminated by Higgins after the date, told Entertainment Tonight after the episode aired. “They really had a good time with him and they adored him. And they have seen him on TV since then, and they are like, ‘That’s our friend’… which is really cute but it wasn’t, like, a huge deal. It wasn’t like he was in our lives for months and then suddenly disappeared. Regardless, it is hard. And I think it was harder for me just because it was something I had never done before, and I was really opening up to him by introducing him to my kids and showing him that side of me. I think it was a little harder for me than it was for [my children] just because they meet people every day.”

Stanton has since met Michael Fogel and the pair are set to wed in September 2022.