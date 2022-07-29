Ben Scott

Scott brought son Brody with him to meet Desiree Hartsock on the 2013 season premiere of The Bachelorette.

“I know you’re probably wondering why I brought somebody that is much more handsome than me, but this is my everything and I wanted you to know exactly who I am from day one. This is my best friend, my son Brody,” he said on the show.

He didn’t end up with Hartsock — and had a brief stint on BiP season 2 — but Scott got married to Lindsay Scott in 2016 and welcomed son Pierce and daughter Remy. The pair announced in June 2022 that baby No. 3 is on the way.