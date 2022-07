Jason Mesnick

Mesnick’s son with Hilary Buckholz was three years old when his dad was the Bachelor.

“I met Ty when he was 3 … he’s 15 and driving with a permit now! It’s wild! He is SUCH a good kid,” stepmom Malaney told BachelorNation.com in 2020. “Gets good grades, is active in sports, and never gets in trouble … yet.”

Mesnick added: “Ty is a man — he’s 6’2″! He’ll always be my little buddy, but I love seeing how independent he’s become. He’s a really good kid.”