Juelia Kinney

The Bachelor season 19 alum shared daughter Ireland with husband Dustin Kinney until he died by suicide in 2013. After looking for love with Chris Soules, Juelia married Evan Bass’ brother, Aaron.

“MY HEART IS BURSTING 😭❤️😍🙊 Last night before we shared our engagement with Ireland, Aaron took her out to ice cream, gave her a ring and asked to be her DADDY,” she wrote in July 2018 via Instagram. “I am dying. Somebody pinch me because I don’t know how I got this lucky.”

They welcomed son Van in 2020.