Kenny King

During Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, King often spoke about daughter Makenzi. She appeared on season 13’s Men Tell All special in 2017 and ABC offered her a trip to Disneyland.

“Being a dad is just amazing. Having a little girl, I was a real-life superhero for quite a few years. I fixed bikes, checked the closet for monsters, I was the man. She’s older now, so I’m not as cool as I used to be,” he told BachelorNation.com in 2022.