Moms Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Breast-Feeding and Pumping Photos Over the Years By Riley Cardoza June 30, 2021 YouTube 4 2 / 4 June 2021 She breast-fed her baby boy in the hospital. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News