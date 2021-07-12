Babies Bachelor’s Lesley Murphy Reflects on ‘Crazy 36 Hours’ in Hospital With Daughter Nora By Riley Cardoza July 12, 2021 Courtesy of Alex Kavanagh/Instagram 12 12 / 12 On the Mend “Nora is starting to feel better,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News