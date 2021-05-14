Real Talk Bachelor’s Pregnant Astrid Loch Reflects on IVF Journey: This ‘Barely Scratches the Surface’ By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram 4 4 / 4 Success Story She held two positive pregnancy tests. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News