Real Talk

Bachelor’s Pregnant Astrid Loch Gives Glimpse of ‘Post-IVF Transfer Journey’: Injections, Symptoms and More

By
Bachelor Pregnant Astrid Loch Gives Glimpse of Post-IVF Transfer Journey 2
 Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram
4
2 / 4
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Checking In

She had her blood drawn.

Back to top