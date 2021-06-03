Real Talk Bachelor’s Pregnant Astrid Loch Gives Glimpse of ‘Post-IVF Transfer Journey’: Injections, Symptoms and More By Riley Cardoza June 3, 2021 Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram 4 2 / 4 Checking In She had her blood drawn. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sammi Sweetheart’s Dating History Is Full of Hot Guidos, From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Christian Biscardi Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids More News