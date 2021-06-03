Real Talk Bachelor’s Pregnant Astrid Loch Gives Glimpse of ‘Post-IVF Transfer Journey’: Injections, Symptoms and More By Riley Cardoza June 3, 2021 Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram 4 3 / 4 Too Cute Loch showed her baby-to-be in a sonogram shot. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sammi Sweetheart’s Dating History Is Full of Hot Guidos, From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Christian Biscardi Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids More News