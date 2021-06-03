Real Talk

Bachelor’s Pregnant Astrid Loch Gives Glimpse of ‘Post-IVF Transfer Journey’: Injections, Symptoms and More

By
Bachelor Pregnant Astrid Loch Gives Glimpse of Post-IVF Transfer Journey 3
 Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram
4
3 / 4
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Too Cute

Loch showed her baby-to-be in a sonogram shot.

Back to top