Elliott McLean

AJ and his wife, Rochelle McLean, welcomed their first child in November 2012. In August 2022, the makeup artist revealed that the couple’s daughter, then 9, decided to change her name to Elliott. “For those asking … not that it’s anyone’s business but Elliott’s name change is not a gender thing,” Rochelle wrote via Instagram at the time. “‘Ava’ has changed her name quite a few times since she was about 5. Last year she asked us to start calling her Elliott and it stuck. She wanted something unique that no one else had.”