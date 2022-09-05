Lyric McLean

The McLeans welcomed their second daughter, Lyric, in March 2017. AJ later gushed to Us about how much he loves being a girl dad. “Obviously, daughters look up to their dad and it’s such a good feeling,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said in July 2022. “To be able to go on daddy and daughter dates and get our nails done and do all that kind of stuff to me is just awesome, and there’s nothing better for me than having girls. I don’t think I would know what to do if I had boys, to be honest with you.”