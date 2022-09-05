Odin Carter

The Masked Singer alum and wife Lauren Kitt welcomed their first child, son Odin, in April 2016. As the last Backstreet Boy to become a dad, Nick said that he looked to his bandmates for fatherhood advice and inspiration. “I was able to see how they were with their children, taking little tips and little things from them that I’m able to apply to my children, as well,” he told AskMen in June 2020. “I love and appreciate everything that they have taught me when it comes to raising their children. They’re really great fathers.”