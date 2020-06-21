Moms

‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Breastfeeds Her Daughter and Newborn Son at the Same Time

 Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram
No. 1 Dad

Leonard snuggled on the bed with his son as Martinez asked Ruth to give her brother a kiss.

