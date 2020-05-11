Pregnancies ‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez’s 2nd Pregnancy Pics: Baby Bump Album By Riley Cardoza May 11, 2020 Courtesy Bekah Martinez/Instagram 43 41 / 43 Final Stretch Martinez pulled up her shirt to show off her 34-week baby bump in May 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon Reviewers Wish They Would Have Ordered More of These Fast-Shipping Face Masks Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News