Pregnancies ‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez’s 2nd Pregnancy Pics: Baby Bump Album By Riley Cardoza February 14, 2020 Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram 10 10 / 10 Progress Report “Oh hi in there,” Martinez captioned a February 2020 mirror selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News