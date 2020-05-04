Pregnancies ‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez’s 2nd Pregnancy Pics: Baby Bump Album By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram 38 38 / 38 Tanning Time The Bachelor alum got some sun in May 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News