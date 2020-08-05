Moms

Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez’s Sweetest Breast-Feeding Shots With Kids: Nursing Album

By
See Bekah Martinez Breast-Feed Her Son Franklin for the 1st Time
 laurenguilford.com/Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram
12
1 / 12
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Major Moment

The Bachelor alum breast-fed her baby boy for the first time in her August 2020 birth video.

Back to top