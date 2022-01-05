Cue the Competition

“My daughter is 14 and she’s always been a very good student,” Affleck told Clarkson of Violet in March 2020. “She’s been interested in Spanish so I often help her, and all of the sudden, she’s gotten to the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes. She’s getting better and she’s right at the point where I think she might be passing me. And I’m like, ‘Nope, that is not happening. I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework and you’re 14, but you’re not going to be better at Spanish than me.’ … I decided to take classes to keep up.”