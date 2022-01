Fame Game

“As my kids got older and started seeing the Internet themselves, that’s the difficult part [of being a celebrity],” Affleck told the Los Angeles Times in January 2022. “Even the Sad Affleck meme — that was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough.”