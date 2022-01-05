Royally Cute

“Despite going to Windsor Castle, Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, we didn’t see one royal. Then when it was raining, I took my youngest to one of those kids’ indoor play parks. It was pretty empty, and then I noticed this weird vibe from the other grown-ups,” Affleck recalled to Graham Norton in November 2016. “I thought, ‘For a kids’ place, this is tight security!’ I was the very last person to realize that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in there playing with my kid. I can now tell him that he got a cold from the king of England!”