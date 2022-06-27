Ben Affleck’s Sweetest Quotes About His Son Samuel Through the Years

A Royal Experience

In November 2016, the Gone Girl star recalled a trip to the U.K. with Samuel that took an unexpected turn.

“Despite going to Windsor Castle, Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, we didn’t see one royal. Then when it was raining, I took my youngest to one of those kids’ indoor play parks. It was pretty empty, and then I noticed this weird vibe from the other grown-ups,” he told Graham Norton. “I thought, ‘For a kids’ place, this is tight security!’ I was the very last person to realize that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in there playing with my kid. I can now tell him that he got a cold from the king of England!”