Ben Affleck’s Sweetest Quotes About His Son Samuel Through the Years

A Special Birthday Surprise

Following his son’s 8th birthday, Affleck revealed how Driver helped him out when his gift to Samuel didn’t arrive.

“It meant I had to show up to my son’s party with no gift for him. And there was this sort of sinking, awful feeling,” he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2020. “[But] I took [Driver’s] presents and went to see my son. I watched him open all the other presents, and then I said, ‘Sam, my presents didn’t get here on time. But I did get a present from somebody who really wanted to make sure you got a gift,’ and he was like, ‘Who?’ And I said, ‘Kylo Ren.’”

The Deep Water star added: “He opened the presents and I played him the video, and it was an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid, and I will never, ever, ever forget that. [It was] a really good lesson in doing those small gestures of kindness. Because you have no idea. For him [it was no big deal], but it meant the f–king world to me. It meant so much.”