Exclusive Beverley Mitchell Gives Birth, Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Michael Cameron After Miscarriage By Riley Cardoza July 19, 2020 Beverley Mitchell and Michael Cameron Matt Baron/Shutterstock 4 4 / 4 Happy Couple The pair have been married since tying the knot in Italy in 2008. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option 9 Extremely Flattering Retro One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News