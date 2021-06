Major Motivator

Jay-Z called fatherhood “a very grounding thing” in a May 2021 interview with LeBron James, explaining, “I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”