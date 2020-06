Mini Groupie

“She’s my biggest fan. If no one bought the Magna Carta [album], the fact that she loves it so much, it gives me the greatest joy,” Jay-Z told Vanity Fair in November 2013. “And that’s not, like, a cliché. I’m really serious. Just to see her — ‘Daddy song, more, Daddy.’ She’s genuine, she’s honest, because she doesn’t know it makes me happy. She just wants to hear it.”