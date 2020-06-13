The More, The Merrier

“I would like more children,” the Lion King star said during a Good Morning America appearance that same year. “I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being big sister. And I am very protective. I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life. In the back of my mind, she’s my priority. And life is completely different now. I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love, and now have a way bigger meaning. And that’s to be her mother.”