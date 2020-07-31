Family Time

All the Times Beyonce’s Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Appear in ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album: Pics

By
Kelly Rowland Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter in Black Is King All the Times Beyonce Kids Blue Ivy Sir and Rumi Appeared in Black Is King Visual Album
 Disney+
11
5 / 11
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Wearing White

She wore coordinating dresses with Rowland, 39, and Blue.

Back to top