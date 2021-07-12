Babies Big Brother’s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Reveal Son’s Nursery Ahead of Due Date By Riley Cardoza July 12, 2021 Liz Martinez Creations 10 2 / 10 Mirror, Mirror Franzel showed off her son’s mirror and yellow storage container. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News