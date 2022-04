Angelina Jolie

In June 2016, the Salt star told BBC that all six of her kids are learning a new language. “I asked them what languages they wanted to learn,” Jolie explained at the time. “Shi[loh] is learning Khmai, which is the Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad[dox] has taken to German and Russian, Z[ahara] is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic and Knox is learning sign language.”