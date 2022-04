Artem Chigvintsev

The Dancing With the Stars’ pro’s son, Matteo, is “a little confused between English and Russian,” Chigvintsev exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “[Nikki Bella] and I … speak to him in English,” he added. “But then when I’m with my mom on the phone … she talks to him Russian, and I talk to him in Russian too during those times.”