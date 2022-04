Honesty Hour

“I was not, like, overwhelmed with this feeling of unconditional love for my son [when he arrived],” Haibon exclusively told Us in February 2022. “In the moment, I felt like a very evil human being because all I’ve been told was, ‘As soon as this kid is born, you’re gonna feel it.’ … I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m a psychopath. I don’t love my son.’”

Iaconetti went on to say that they felt an attachment to Dawson “within hours.”