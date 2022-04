Real Talk

The journalist’s intrusive thoughts “got worse” after Dawson’s arrival, she wrote via Instagram Stories in April 2022. “For the first few weeks, I couldn’t stop thinking, ‘My life is perfect, when is someone in my family going to die? It’s got to happen soon because I’ve got it too good,'” Iaconetti explained. “I also got pretty OCD at night checking the security of his Snow Sack a ton of times. … I’m always thinking of him.”