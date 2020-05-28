Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Jenna Cooper’s Pregnancy Pics: Baby Bump Album By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Jenna Cooper/Instagram 43 43 / 43 On Hold “Surprise!” Cooper captioned a photo of herself sitting on an exercise ball. “She’s still in there.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News