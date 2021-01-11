Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Pregnant Krystal Nielson Shows Bare Baby Bump at 26 Weeks: Pics By Alexis Camarena 3 hours ago Krystal Nielson. Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram 3 2 / 3 Dog Days Nielson’s pet slept while she showed off her stomach. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News