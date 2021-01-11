Pregnancies Bachelor in Paradise’s Pregnant Krystal Nielson Shows Bare Baby Bump at 26 Weeks: Pics By Alexis Camarena 2 hours ago Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram 3 3 / 3 Quick Question Nelson asked her Instagram followers when in their pregnancies their belly buttons became outies. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News