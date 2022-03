February 2021

Shelton was “very serious” about his stepparent role, he told KFROG hosts, explaining, “I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent. I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”