February 2022

Jolie leaned on daughter Zahara for support while discussing domestic violence in Washington D.C. The actress brought Zahara along with her as she urged the U.S. Senate to vote in favor of renewing the Violence Against Women Act. “I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara,” the Come Away actress wrote via Instagram after her speech. “And for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference.”