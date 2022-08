June 2022

After several videos of Shiloh dancing went viral — including choreography set to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Doja Cat’s “Vegas” — a source told Us that both Jolie and Pitt were “very proud” of the teenager. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means,” the insider said at the time. “Shiloh loves dancing. She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”