Family Time Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 6 Kids By Riley Cardoza 7 hours ago Shutterstock 6 2 / 6 November 2013 After welcoming five more kids, she and Pitt attended the Govenors Awards with their eldest. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News