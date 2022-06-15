How Sharna 1st Connected With Megan

“After we’d been dating for about four or five months I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number?,’” the professional dancer said, noting she wanted to text the actress. “[I wanted] to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.’”

Burgess added: “And I think she really appreciated that. She said, ‘Thank you,’ and she’s thanked me for being great with her kids, too.”