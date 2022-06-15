How Sharna Stacks Up to Megan

“You can’t walk into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave behind everything that they’re experiencing or have been through,” Burgess said. “Brian had a whole life with another person and babies and I can’t expect that do be, ‘I’m No. 1 priority and what I need is [this].’”

She continued: “I wanted to know him, to support him, to love him. These people will be a part of his life forever, so I can’t expect to not take them into consideration too. But there is no comparison, and why would you compare? That obviously didn’t work for a reason. For me to compare myself to that or to bring that into this relationship doesn’t make sense. I can only focus on what I can control and who I am and show that to him and be that for him. And if that does work out in the end and we do have a good match then that’s amazing.”